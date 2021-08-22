Boxing greats, world fighters pay homage to Manny Pacquaio after UD loss to Ugas

AT 42 years old, Filipino boxing legend Manny Pacquiao stood in the ring once more in an attempt to reclaim the WBA title, only to lose against Cuban champion Yordenis Ugas via unanimous decision on Sunday.

Ugas emerged the better contender, and took control of the 12-round match.

Pacman, on the other hand, found it difficult to execute his signature aggressiveness. After the fight, he congratulated Ugas, bared that his legs felt "tight", and shrugged off inquiries about his retirement.

“I don’t know yet,” he said. “Let me rest first.”

Despite the loss, Pacquiao received homage and tributes from boxers around the globe. Many of them aired their appreciation for his contribution to the industry after serving it for 20 years and counting.

Andrew Ward got nothing but mad respect.

Rougarou Progais, former WBA and WBC Super lightweight champ said he’s irreplaceable.

“Still a legend,” said Danny Swift.

Olympian and WBO champ Jamel Herring said enough.

Olympics gold medalis and world champ Claressa Shields got no love lost for the Pac.

Rising star Ryan Garcia also joined the club, saying Pacman's still his fave, above all.

Meanwhile, Terence Crawford and Errol Spence, who could’ve gotten on the ring with Pacquiao but weren’t able to, also tweeted their reactions.

