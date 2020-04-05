Ninoy Stadium now ready as isolation area for COVID-19 patients

AFTER just a number of days, the Ninoy Aquino Stadium is now ready to become a medical facility for coronavirus patients.

Secretary Carlito Galvez, chief implementor of the National Action Plan vs. COVID-19, said work at the sports venue inside the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex is almost done and it could already be operational in two to three days’ time.

“Almost complete na 'yun. We might partially open it this coming Tuesday or Thursday kasi talagang kumpleto na po. Pati yung mga beds and lahat ng mga constructions na ginagawa natin doon,” said Galvez in an interview over ANC on Sunday night.

The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) though announced on its Facebook page the venue would already be operational by Monday. Armed Forces personnel have been been deployed to secure the quarantine facility on Sunday.

Galvez said the Ninoy Aquino Stadium could accommodate as many as 200 medical beds.

Set for inspection are similar facilities at World Trade Center and the PICC, the two other structures around Manila which are also being converted into temporary medical facility amid the coronavirus pandemic.

He added World Trade can have as many as 500 plus medical beds, while the PICC could house around 294.

“I believe ang bilis talaga ng trabaho natin dito,” said Galvez as he thanked Secretary of Public Works and Highways Mark Aguilar, the Ayala group, EEI Corporation, DCMI, and other construction firms that made the conversion of the three venues as medical facilities possible.

At the same time, Galvez said he already had an agreement with Department of Health Secretary Francisco Duque to use Ninoy Aquino Stadium as isolation area for coronavirus patients.

“Napagkasunduan namin ni Sec Duque yung mga COVID-19 positive na po yung ilalagay sa Rizal Memorial, kasi meron tayong mga COVID patients na kailangan po nating ihiwalay doon sa hospital, and at the same time, para magkaroon ng additional beds para sa ating mga critical and serious patients para makapag-concentrate ang ating mga frontliners in order to provide intensive health care sa mga pasyente natin,” said Galvez.