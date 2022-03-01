Stylish new drama series on the rise of the Lakers will drop on HBO Go on March 7

THE UNSTOPPABLE rise of the Showtime Lakers gets a dazzling new drama series that, for basketball fans, is surely must-watch TV.

According to HBO Asia’s Instagram account, Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty will drop on streaming service HBO Go on March 7.

About Winning Time, the stylish new TV show about the Lakers

The first episode begins with Dr. Jerry Buss waking up in Playboy mansion, then betting the bank to buy the lackluster team with a mix of cash and real estate assets. It then dives deep into the rivalries and conflicts that defined the NBA in the ‘80s — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s conversion to Islam, Magic Johnson’s struggles with superstardom, the explosive temper of Jerry West. Anchoring it all together is John C. Reilly’s portrayal of Buss, playing the charismatic team owner as only John C. Reilly can.

Watch the trailer here:

The series runs for ten episodes, and also features Adrien Brody as Pat Riley, Michael Chiklis as Red Auerbach, Jason Clarke as Jerry West, Sean Patrick Small as Larry Bird, and Hadley Robinson as the young Jeanie Buss.

If you enjoyed Don’t Look Up — which is now vying for the Best Picture nod in the upcoming Oscars — you’ll be happy to note that movie director Adam McKay helms the first episode. Meanwhile, scene-stealing actor Jonah Hill takes the director’s chair for the second.

