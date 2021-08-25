'No Way Homie': PBA's own Spiderman endorses sisig burger

THE Spider-Man craze is on, and a local burger chain is hopping in on the popularity of the just-released movie trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Minute Burger, known for its hip advertisements on its social media accounts, made sure to hitch the bandwagon and bring in a Spider-Man of its own — the PBA's Spiderman, that is.

Arwind Santos starred in the one-minute commercial as he showed off his skills and his patented (but now banned) Spiderman dunk.

The video, titled No Way Homie, introduced Minute Burger's newest item Sisig Burger.

"The No Way Home footage they don't want you to see!" the burger chain wrote as the video has already garnered 92,000 views as of posting time.

Also worth mentioning is the cool coincidence coincidence that the Spiderman they got — Santos, that is — is also Kapampangan, the place where the famous Filipino dish sisig originated.

The burger chain noted that elements of the traditional sisig, from the red onions, siling haba, and chicharon, will all be part of their new burger.

Minute Burger surely deserves credit for its timeliness. We have to admit, we'd be willing to give that Sisig Burger a try some time soon.

