Will Smith slaps Chris Rock at Oscars after joke about Jada Pinkett Smith

CHRIS ROCK learned a hard lesson today: Come at Will Smith’s wife with jokes, expect to be hit in the face.

Audience members at the 94th Academy Awards appeared stunned as King Richard actor Will Smith walked up on stage and hit Chris Rock on the mouth after the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith appearing in GI Jane because of her shaved head.

“Will Smith just smacked the s--t out of me,” remarked Rock, shaking his head, as Smith strode offstage.

Pinkett Smith has talked openly about her problems with alopecia, and how it had led her to shave her head last year.

Will Smith currently nominated for Best Actor for his role in tennis movie 'King Richard'

While some may have initially thought it was a joke,Smith yelled, “Keep my wife’s name out of your f---ing mouth!” as he returned to his seat.

In an attempt to defuse the situation, Diddy, the next presenter, told the crowd, “Will and Chris, we’re going to solve that like family. Right now we’re moving on with love. Everybody make some noise.”

Continue reading below ↓

Smith is among the nominees for the Best Actor nod after his stellar turn as Serena and Venus Williams’ father in King Richard. He's currently trending on Twitter, along with Chris Rock.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.