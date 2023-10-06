Is Netflix's Beckham worth the watch?

DAVID BECKHAM's looks and celebrity status has made him into a global football icon that we know today, however upon glancing into Netflix's latest documentary series, it seems there is more to him than meets the eye.

Throughout his career, Beckham's status in the game has received some share of praise and criticism, something that Netflix further dissected in their latest series.

And due to the nature of his career, fans should take a look at Netflix's Beckham to learn more about the English football legend.

PHOTO: AP

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

David Beckham is more than just the looks

There is a common misconception that David Beckham is purely a celebrity footballer but upon watching the series, one may get a glimpse of his prowess inside the field of play.

Beckham is considered to be a freekick specialist as his ability to curl the ball to the top corners of the net remains to be one of the most difficult techniques in football.

In fact his prowess has even led to the phrase 'Bend it like Beckham!'

However there is more to Beckham than just his freekicks as seen with how he delivers in big occassions. Beckham is one of the most lethal right footed players in the scene and giving him space from the right side of the pitch would yield to god-like pinpoint crosses to his teammates.

While many would be deceive by his public facade, Beckham's playstyle should be worth applauding given the energy and passion he brings in the game, molded by his blue-collared background.

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch Now

PHOTO: Netflix

Beckham vs. Simeone

If there's one moment that defined David Beckham's career it would have to be that infamous red card he received in the 1998 World Cup Round-of-16 match against Argentina, which saw him in a heated moment with Diego Simeone.

As England crashed out of the tournament, Beckham was considered to be the villain where he received death threats and other forms of backlash and harassment from the public.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

The incident saw Beckham at an alltime low where he and Victoria struggled from depression, but everything changed from a turning point, which will be revealed in the series.

PHOTO: Netflix

Beckham vs. Ferguson

But that wasn't the only event in Beckham's career that was worth highlighting as his relationship with Sir Alex Ferguson in Manchester United was also thoroughly dissected in the documentary.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

As Beckham's career ascended, tensions raised between him and Ferguson, which eventually led to to Sir Alex's 'kicking the boot' incident.

Both Fergie and Becks have their own perspectives regarding what happened inside the locker room that's worth pondering on.

Was the drama behind, the reason for his Real Madrid shift?

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Relationship with Victoria

While most of Beckham's success came when playing for Manchester United, his playing career after the Red Devils brought some important insights about his personal life with Victoria. The former Spice Girl star even describe Beckham's latter career as "the hardest period" of their marriage.

And even from the beginning, one may notice the dynamic and bond between the two superstars. How did they end up together? What was their lifestyle? The Netflix series would dig deep into this.

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph