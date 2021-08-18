'Maddie helped me get there', so Kat Tolentino wore her jersey to awarding

AS SHE accepted her award as the Best Opposite Spiker during the 2021 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference last week, Kat Tolentino proudly wore the jersey no. 7 — a clear homage to Choco Mucho captain Maddie Madayag.

Madayag suffered an ACL injury on her left knee after an awkward landing in a heated battle-for-third match against Petroz Gazz, Wednesday last week. She was taken to the nearest hospital for immediate intervention.

In the series, the Flying Titans settled for fourth place, but Tolentino rose to the occasion and earned individual honors.

But she also gave credit to the team, as well as to their leader and friend.

Kat Tolentino thanks her team and her captain

"I wore Maddie's jersey because I knew how heartbroken she was, and I wanted to show my support for her. Any award I get is because my team helped me get there, and that was my way of giving some recognition to her," she told SPIN Life. "She's been my teammate and friend for years and I know how hard she's worked to get to the place she is now."

The 6-foot-1 ace spiker shared that it broke her heart to see Madayag get injured. She herself had endured at least three ACL injuries in her career.

"The day it happened, I honestly felt so bad and was so emotional because I've gone through that. It's hard to see any athlete get injured, let alone, someone who I am close with," she continued.

The former Ateneo standout also shared a piece of advice for Madayag, who's dealing with the grave tear five years after her first ACL injury.

"You just have to take it day by day, because if you try to look so far ahead, you'll get discouraged. Patience and discipline are really the key to getting through the eight to 10 months of rehab," she said.

Kat is also certain that with the kind of control Madayag has as an athlete, she'll be able to comeback on the court, as soon as possible.

"I believe she has the work ethic and will come out stronger than before. No matter what, the team and I will always be there if ever she needs anything."

