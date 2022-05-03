Why Deanna Wong, BDL, Maddie are going all out for VP Leni

CHOCO Mucho volleyball stars Deanna Wong, Bea De Leon, and Maddie Madayag joined other personalities from the sports world in the ANGATLETA sa Araneta event on Tuesday at the Big Dome.

Before joining other spikers in an exhibition game, the popular trio spoke before mediamen and explained why they're taking a stand and backing the presidential bid of Vice President Leni Robredo.

Tricia Robredo is joined by sports personalities backing the presidential bid of her mom. PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

"Its very important for us kasi nagagamit naming yung platform naming to what we believe is good," said De Leon. "Hindi naming inakala na magiging ganito ang suporta samin so we’re very happy na meron pa pala kaming pwedeng gawin na iba at hindi lang mag-volleyball."

BDL also had an answer ready when asked if athletes should meddle in politics.

"Everything is political. Everything that we do, may halo yan, from just selecting the [members of the] SEA Games pool," the former Ateneo star said. "Before we are athletes, we are first Filipinos so its our duty to have a say."

Madayag echoed the words of her longtime teammate, saying they find the need to use their platform to encourage people to make the right choices in the May 9 pollls.

"It’s also good that we get to encourage other people who look up to us and explain why we're supporting Leni and Kiko [Pangilinan]," said Madayag.

"Siguro at the end of the day, like what Bea said, Pilipino tayo, tayo ang nananagot. First, they serve the public which is us so meron talaga tayong right to share and encourage people to vote for the right candidates."

Real talk from Wong

Wong playfully muttered 'copy paste' after BDL and Maddayag's statements, but spewed out some serious real talk when it was her turn to speak.

"When she filed for candidacy, may sigh of relief na may pagasa pa for the people kasi from what she did, as public servant and leader and para sa atin so kitang-kita mo na para sa tao talaga," said the popular setter.

