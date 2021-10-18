Balloon World Cup is real. Take a look

ONCE in your life, you've definitely played with a balloon and tried to keep it from touching the floor using your hands or feet.

It's a party game we all played as kids (and maybe as adults), but who knew that unassuming balloon game would evolve to something this massive?

FC Barcelona defender Gerard Pique teamed up with Spanish internet celebrity Ibai Llanos to organize the inaugural Balloon World Cup in Tarragona, Spain last week.

World Cup what, you say?

Balloon World Cup is real

Yes, Pique, one of the best defenders of his generation and himself a part of the Spain team which won the 2010 Fifa World Cup in South Africa (and the partner of Shakira, we should also note) was responsible for, ahem, blowing this party game up into its own World Cup.

The rules are simple: Players have to hit the balloon in the air and prevent it from hitting the ground. Fail to do so and it's a point for your opponent.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

And it wasn't just for kicks. Thirty two countries from five continents were represented in a single-elimination tournament that culminated in a crown for Peru's Francisco De La Cruz.

The Peruvian outlasted Germany's Jan Spiess, 6-2, in the final where the two tried to keep the balloon afloat inside an 8x8-meter square filled with living room furniture and a small Volkswagen car.

Continue reading below ↓

Intrigued? Take a look.

That Spanish commentator was just as hyped as the shoutcasters in TI10, also held last weekend.

Pique is just as overjoyed, saying, "It's been amazing. It's something totally different. Sometimes you have to get out of your comfort zone and try new things."

So the next time you find yourself hitting a helium balloon in the air, just know that you might soon find yourself here — winning a balloon-shaped trophy.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.