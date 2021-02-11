Full cast lineup of ‘Voltes V: Legacy’ now revealed

GMA 7 has revealed who will play the final two members of the Voltes V: Legacy crew.

Confirming earlier rumors, Miguel Tanfelix will be playing Steve Armstrong, while Ysabel Ortega, the daughter of action star and politician Lito Lapid, will take on the role of Jamie Robinson.

With the reveal of Big Bert, Little John, and Mark last Monday, the full Voltes V crew is now complete.

Late last night, the media network also released Ysabel Ortega's audition video for the role, as well as her tearful reaction to getting the role. Watch it here:

Mark Reyes will direct this local adaptation of the hit anime.