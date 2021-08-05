Who is Shanti Dope, talented rapper and spitter of truth bombs?

A KID who grew up in a broken family. A talented rapper and songwriter spitting truth bombs about the world we live in. An artist and social media superstar whose songs have made it to Hollywood. Will the real Shanti Dope please stand up?

Get to know Sean Patrick Ramos a.k.a Shanti Dope in this revealing documentary —his humble beginnings, the controversies, and the struggles he’s had to overcome on his way to becoming one of the biggest names in Pinoy rap.

It’s all in the next episode in this series on OPM from OG, the video-first brand of Summit Media (which is also the parent company of SPIN.ph). It premieres this Friday, August 6, 2021, 8PM only on the OG YouTube channel.

OG Channel is Summit Media’s latest all-video brand. For our first series, OG puts the spotlight on our vibrant OPM scene. Subscribe to the channel here and watch other OG videos here.

