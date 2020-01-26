Which NBA team posted the best ‘LinkedIn - Facebook - Instagram - Tinder’ meme?

OFFICIALLY known as the “Dolly Parton challenge”, a new collage picture craze has taken over the internet.

You might have seen a couple — okay, maybe a lot — of these on your feeds lately: a collection of four pics of one person, labeled with the appropriate social media platform of choice. Singer Dolly Parton set the craze off a few days ago, and it hasn't stopped since.

A few NBA teams also got into the trend. Which one did it best?

The multi-faceted Tobias Harris — who’s averaging 15.8 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 3 assists per game — shows off his different sides in this Sixers post. That Instagram scowl is pure money.

The Celtics, naturally, would definitely want ‘Instagram Marcus Smart’ all the time. But that pink bowtie on LinkedIn Marcus Smart is looking, well, smart.

“Get you a brodie who can do it all,” says the caption of this Houston Rockets post, replacing the ‘Tinder’ part of the meme with a little dig at the T-Wolves, who lost to them, 131-124, at Minneapolis.

The Cavs salute fresh-faced rookie Darius Garland. They’re thrilled with his progress, they recently told Cleveland.com’s Chris Fedor, and judging from Garland’s ‘Tiktok’ pic, he’s thrilled, too.

And we have a winner. The Grizzlies decided to pull off this meme… on their own mascot, Grizz. An IG fan commented, “Might have to report this post for nudity.”