Where to watch UAAP games live, on free TV, cable and online

ON the eve of opening hostilities for UAAP Season 86, excitement levels are at a high for the return of the league's men's and women's collegiate basketball.

Tougher challenges await reigning men's champions Ateneo Blue Eagles and eight-peat seeking NU Lady Bulldogs in their respective title retention bids with stronger and deeper competition across the board.

Another treat of a basketball season awaits fans, not only in the Philippines but across the world, who will be able to watch the games through various platforms.

Live on-site viewing

The league's first round in both men's and women's competitions will run until Oct. 22 in multiple game venues.

PHOTO: UAAP Season 85 Media Team

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

In the men's tournament, most games will be played at the Mall of Asia (MOA) Arena with the exception of two Saturday gamedays at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum (Oct. 7) and the University of Sto. Tomas Quadricentennial Pavillion (UST QPAV) (Oct. 21).

Meanwhile, the women's games are slated at the MOA Arena and UST QPAV, with venues for three Wednesday gamedays (Oct. 4, 11, and 18) to be confirmed at a later date.

Tickets may be purchased at various SM Tickets outlets, the MOA Arena ticket booths, or via smtickets.com (TicketNet outlets, website, and Big Dome ticket booths for Smart-Araneta Coliseum games).

Online streaming

Similar to last season, UAAP games will be streamed live for free to Smart subscribers through the Smart Livestream app.

And at P149 per month, fans can witness both men's and women's basketball worldwide in the expanded Pilipinas Live app.

As per the league, Pilipinas Live will offer "exclusive behind-the-scenes footage, pre and post-game interviews, and a unique fan stream view that lets you see student-athlete idols and school teams from a new perspective."

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch Now

For UAAP fans outside the Philippines, the streaming app may be downloaded at a special introductory price of $7.99 per month to watch all the games anytime and anywhere.

Television

As usual, UAAP games can be watched live and through replays on both free and cable television.

One Sports will air the matches on free TV while One Sports+ and the UAAP Varsity Channel will be the main cable TV outlets.

Season 86 tips off on Sep. 30 with the opening ceremonies (12 p.m.) and the league's double-header opening act featuring UE versus UST (2 p.m.) and defending champion Ateneo against NU (4 p.m.) at the MOA Arena.

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph