Where to watch the Tokyo Olympics on TV, livestream

THE Tokyo Olympics will hug the headlines in the next few weeks with the best chance to win that elusive gold medal seen this year.

Fortunately, Filipino fans will have an opportunity to witness the events unfold in the Olympic through the television screens as well as online.

Here’s what we know about where the Olympics can be seen in different platforms.

PHOTO: Photo illustration by Echo Antonio

Continue reading below ↓

Free TV

TV5 will be providing the coverage on free TV and its focus will be on the 19 Filipino athletes in Tokyo, according to a tweet by the Philippine Olympic Committee. ONE Sports will also be carrying the Olympics.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Cable/Pay TV

The Olympic coverage on television will also be available on high definition through ONE Sports+ available on Cignal and on different cable and pay TV operators nationwide.

Pay-per-view

Cignal also created a dedicated Olympic channel during the Games. According to the company, the extra channel will feature the Filipino athletes with featured events such as basketball, basketball 3x3, volleyball, tennis, golf, rowing, football, weightlifting, taekwondo, skateboarding, gymnastics, karate, boxing, and badminton. The channel can be availed for P150.

Livestream

The Games of the XXXII Olympiad can also be seen online through the Cignal Play app which can be downloaded for free on the App Store and Google Play. Users will be required to register for free in order to watch the livestream.

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The Olympics can also be watched through Gigafest.Smart. SMART subscribers must use their data in order to see the Games.

PLDT Home is also streaming the Olympics for its Select Triple Play subscribers.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.