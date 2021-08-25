How to catch Tokyo Paralympics action via livestream, cable TV

THE Tokyo Paralympic Games formally began on Tuesday with the opening ceremonies and the action is in full swing beginning on Wednesday.

The Philippines is one of 160 countries participating in the Paralympic Games as five of our para-athletes will be vying for medals over the next fortnight.

Gary Bejino will kick off the country’s campaign in the Paralympics on Thursday as he sees action in Heat 2 of the men’s 200m individual medley – SM6.

Four other para-athletes in Ernie Gawilan of swimming, Jeanette Aceveda and Jerrold Mangliwan of athletics, and Allain Ganapin of taekwondo will compete in the coming days.

Sports fans wishing to watch the Filipino para-athletes in action won't have a lot of options.

Livestream

The Paralympic Games can be seen via livestream on its website paralympic.org, via the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Video Player, the Paralympic Games app, and at the Paralympic Games YouTube channel and Facebook page.

According to the Paralympics website, athletics and swimming are two of the 19 sports that will be aired via livestreaming, but taekwondo is one of the three sports that will only air daily highlights of its matches.

Cable

Cable channel TAP Sports will provide daily highlights of the action in the Paralympic Games.

