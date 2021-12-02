Where to watch the MPBL Invitational games

THE MPBL Invitational is set to be held from December 11 to 23 at the Mall of Asia Arena, and the league announced it has inked a television partner for the matches.

The regional league was previously aired on ABS-CBN S+A but it was forced to look for a new broadcast partner following the shutdown of the network’s franchise.

Where to watch on TV

The league announced that select matches will be aired on IBC-13 during the elimination round from December 11 to 20. Two quarterfinal games and all the semifinal and final matches will also be aired by the government station.

The deal marks the return of basketball to IBC-13, which aired the PBA games during the late 1990s and early 2000s.

“You know we are very excited partnering with the MPBL because we are going to go back to where we came from,” said IBC chairman Arturo Alejandrino. “We were in basketball before and for a while, we became very quiet and you know partnering with them is really a milestone also for IBC and we are excited as they are.”

The Chooks-to-Go MPBL games that will be aired on IBC-13 are as follows: Bicol vs. Basilan (December 11, 9 p.m.), Manila vs. Mindoro and Negros vs. Bacolod (December 12, 4 p.m.), Laguna vs. Marikina (December 13, 7:30 p.m.), GenSan vs. Imus (December 14, 7:30 p.m.), Pasig vs. Bacoor (December 15, 7:30 p.m.), Bulacan vs. Rizal (December 16, 7:30 p.m.), San Juan vs. Muntinlupa (December 17, 7:30 p.m.), Sarangani vs. Val City (December 18, 7:30 p.m.), Iloilo vs. Caloocan and Nueva Ecija vs. San Juan (December 19, 4 p.m.), and Makati vs. Basilan (December 20, 7:30 p.m.).

Livestream

The rest of the games, the league said, will also be aired on the MPBL and Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas Facebook pages.

“We are glad that the MPBL has found a home in IBC-13 and that basketball is back there. With the reach of IBC 13 and our social media pages, we are confident that we can bring the league into many homes and be an inspiration to the Filipino youth,” said Chooks-to-Go president Ronald Mascarinas.

