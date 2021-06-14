Where to watch all Clark bubble games on TV, livestream

WE'RE just 48 hours away from the third window of the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers in Clark, and although games will be held behind closed doors, that doesn't mean that fans can't watch the action at the Angeles University Foundation Gym.

TV5 will broadcast all three Gilas Pilipinas games live on free TV straight from Clark starting on Wednesday.

Here's the schedule for the games which will be shown on the flagship channel:

June 16 (Wednesday)

6:00 p.m. - Korea vs Philippines

June 18 (Friday)

6:00 p.m. - Philippines vs Indonesia



June 20 (Sunday)

3:00 p.m. - Philippines vs Korea

The Gilas games on weekdays will preempt Nina Nino, while the Sunday game will also affect the telecast of Sing Galing.

One Sports, one of cable channels of Cignal, will also broadcast all of the Groups A and B games as the seven participating teams try to book their tickets to the continental showpiece in Indonesia this August.

Here's the full schedule of the games inside the Clark bubble:

June 16 (Wednesday)

4:30 p.m. - Japan vs China

6:00 p.m. - Korea vs Philippines

June 17 (Thursday)

4:30 p.m. - Korea vs Indonesia

6:00 p.m. - Chinese Taipei vs China

June 18 (Friday)

4:30 p.m. - Japan vs Chinese Taipei

6:00 p.m. - Philippines vs Indonesia

June 19 (Saturday)

4:30 p.m. - China vs Japan

6:00 p.m. - Thailand vs Korea

June 20 (Sunday)

11:30 a.m. - Indonesia vs Thailand

3:00 p.m. - Philippines vs Korea

6:30 p.m. - China vs Chinese Taipei

Aside from the cable broadcast, Smart Communications will also bring the action to mobile devices via livestream through gigafest.smart.

Smart Prepaid subscribers can watch the games by visiting gigafest.smart on their browsers and turning on their mobile data.

Smart Signature subscribers can also stream the show seamlessly on gigafest.smart.

The Fiba Facebook and YouTube accounts will also broadcast select games from the Clark bubble, but the livestream will only be available in select countries.

Here are the games which Fiba will stream in its social media platforms:

June 16 (Wednesday)

4:30 p.m. - Japan vs China

June 17 (Thursday)

6:00 p.m. - Chinese Taipei vs China

June 18 (Friday)

6:00 p.m. - Philippines vs Indonesia

June 19 (Saturday)

6:00 p.m. - Thailand vs Korea

June 20 (Sunday)

3:00 p.m. - Philippines vs Korea

However, only viewers from these countries can watch the games: Bangladesh, Bhutan, Cambodia, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Mongolia, Nepal, Samoa, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and Vietnam.

Gilas Pilipinas currently holds a 3-0 record in Group A, needing only one win to clinch a spot in the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup.

