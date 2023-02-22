Where to watch Gilas Pilipinas home games vs Lebanon and Jordan

GILAS Pilipinas is slated to play back-to-back games at home to cap off its campaign in the Fiba Basketball World Cup Asian qualifiers.

The Nationals end their qualifying campaign with a match against Lebanon on Friday, February 24, and Jordan on Monday, February 27 at the Philippine Arena. Being a home game, the start time of the games will be friendly for viewers with a primetime slot.

Friday, February 24

(Philippine Arena)

6 p.m. – Philippines vs. Lebanon

Monday, February 27

(Philippine Arena)

6 p.m. – Philippines vs. Jordan

The Philippines and Lebanon have already secured berths in the World Cup, but the first game is expected to be interesting. For Gilas, the goal is redemption having lost to the Cedars in the August window, 85-81, behind the 24-point effort of Wael Arakji, despite the presence of Jordan Clarkson.

Gilas will also look to play the spoilers’ role with Jordan still looking to seal its place in the World Cup through Window 6.

The window will also feature the Gilas debut of Justin Brownlee, who recently became a Filipino by law widening the pool of naturalized players of the national team.

Where to watch Gilas Pilipinas vs Lebanon, Jordan

Fans have several options to choose from to watch the Gilas Pilipinas games whether live or on-demand.

Located in Bocaue, Bulacan, the 55,000-seater Philippine Arena will be the venue of the window which could also serve as a dry run to the country’s hosting of the Fiba Basketball World Cup.

If you can't be at the venue, TV5 will air the Lebanon match on Friday live at 6 p.m., with a re-broadcast on ONE Sports at 9 p.m. It will be ONE Sports’ turn to broadcast the Jordan game live at 6 p.m., with a replay on TV5 at 11:15 p.m.

Pay TV subscribers will have an option of watching the game on high definition live through ONE Sports+.

For livestream options, Fiba’s over-the-top streaming service Courtside 1891 got you covered. For a fee, fans can watch not just Gilas Pilipinas games but other matches in the Fiba Basketball World Cup qualifiers in all continents live or at your convenient time.

A 10-minute highlight package of all the Fiba games are also available for free subscribers of Courtside 1891.

Mobile users can also follow the action of Gilas Pilipinas via the Cignal Play app – available for download on iOS and Google Play, and the Smart Live Stream exclusively for Smart subscribers.