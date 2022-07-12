Where to watch Gilas games in the 2022 Fiba Asia Cup

REDEMPTION is all Gilas Pilipinas can think of as it heads to battle in Jakarta for the 2022 Fiba Asia Cup.

It's a big opportunity for the Philippine national basketball team to atone for the disappointment of its recent past, especially after its horrifying silver-medal finish in the 31st Southeast Asian Games on Hanoi.

What could make this trip sweeter is the idea of savoring triumph in front of the Indonesian crowd - the same nation which dealt the Filipinos the bitter loss in the biennial meet two months back.

As for fans back here, they can still follow Gilas' progress in the confines of their homes as TV5, the official Fiba broadcaster in the country, will broadcast the games live on One Sports, and One Sports+ starting on Wednesday.

Here's the game schedule for the group stages:

July 12 (Tuesday)

12 p.m. - Chinese Taipei vs Bahrain

4 p.m. - Jordan vs Australia

6:30 p.m. - Saudi Arabia vs Indonesia *

9 p.m. - China vs Korea *

July 13 (Wednesday)

12 p.m. - India vs New Zealand

4 p.m. - Iran vs Syria

6:30 p.m. - Japan vs Kazakhstan *

9 p.m. - Lebanon vs Philippines *

July 14 (Thursday)

12 p.m. - Australia vs Saudi Arabia

4 p.m. - Korea vs Chinese Taipei

6:30 p.m. - Indonesia vs Jordan *

9 p.m. - Bahrain vs China *

July 15 (Friday)

12 p.m. - Kazakhstan vs Iran

4 p.m. - Philippines vs India *

6:30 p.m. - Syria vs Japan

9 p.m. - New Zealand vs Lebanon*

July 16 (Saturday)

12 p.m. - Korea vs Bahrain

4 p.m. - Saudi Arabia vs Jordan

6:30 p.m. - Australia vs Indonesia *

9 p.m. - Chinese Taipei vs China *

July 17 (Sunday)

12 p.m. - India vs Lebanon

4 p.m. - Kazakhstan vs Syria

6:30 p.m. - Iran vs Japan *

9 p.m. - Philippines vs New Zealand *

Games with asterisk will be shown live on One Sports.

Fans can also watch through their mobile device via the Cignal Play app, while Smart subscribers can enjoy the games in the Smart GigaPlay app.

Fiba also has Courtside 1891, an over-the-top streaming service where fans can watch the other Fiba-sanctioned events from all over the globe while also having access on schedules, live statistics, stories, and highlights.

It offers an introductory 10-minute game highlights for free for its Courtside 1891 Plus account where fans must register to gain access to extended highlights and a curated feed; and a Max pass, a paid subscription that gives fans access to live games and full on-demand replays.

