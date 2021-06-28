Where to catch Gilas games in Belgrade OQT on TV, livestreaming

GILAS Pilipinas fans hoping to witness the continued development of the young pool will have to stay up late to watch the Fiba Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Belgrade.

One Sports will broadcast both of the Philippines' games against Serbia and Dominican Republic live on cable TV starting this Thursday.

The Gilas games won't be available on TV5 since the free-television channel will be off the air during those dead hours.

Here's the schedule of the live games which will be shown on both One Sports and One Sports+ :

July 1 (Thursday)

2:15 a.m. - Serbia vs Philippines

July 2 (Friday)

2:30 a.m. - Philippines vs Dominican Republic

Gilas is seeking to win at least one of those games to make it to the top two of the group to be able to advance to the knockout rounds, with only the winner of the Belgrade OQT punching the lone ticket to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Aside from the Gilas games, One Sports will also telecast the other games in the Belgrade OQT, which also includes Italy, Puerto Rico, and Senegal in the other group.

Here's the schedule for the live coverage of the games :

June 30 (Wednesday)

10:30 p.m. - Senegal vs Italy

July 1 (Thursday)

10:30 p.m. - Italy vs Puerto Rico

Replays of the aforementioned games will also be shown later in the day.

Here's the schedule of the replays on One Sports :

July 1 (Thursday)

11:30 a.m. - Senegal vs Italy

4:30 p.m. - Serbia vs Philippines

July 2 (Friday)

11:30 a.m. - Italy vs Puerto Rico

4:30 p.m. - Philippines vs Dominican Republic

Meanwhile, this is the replay schedule on One Sports+ :

July 1 (Thursday)

10 a.m. - Serbia vs Philippines

2 p.m. - Senegal vs Italy

6:30 p.m. - Serbia vs Philippines

July 2 (Friday)

10 a.m. - Philippines vs Dominican Republic

2 p.m. - Italy vs Puerto Rico

6:30 p.m. - Philippines vs Dominican Republic

Just like in the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers in Clark, Smart will also bring the action to mobile devices via online livestream through gigafest.smart.

Smart Prepaid subscribers can stream the games on their browsers by visiting gigafest.smart and turning on their mobile data. The same applies for Smart Signature subscribers.

Here's the schedule of the games which will be streamed on Smart Gigafest.

June 30 (Wednesday)

10:30 p.m. - Senegal vs Italy

July 1 (Thursday)

2:15 a.m. - Serbia vs Philippines

10:30 p.m. - Italy vs Puerto Rico

July 2 (Friday)

2:30 a.m. - Philippines vs Dominican Republic

