Where to buy ready-to-cook Mang Inasal chicken and other items

ANYONE else missing Mang Inasal's PM1? A plate of a grilled chicken leg quarter, unlimited rice, and chicken oil always hits the spot. If you're having major Mang Inasal cravings during this enhanced community quarantine, don't worry! Much like its sister company, Jollibee, Mang Inasal is also offering ready-to-cook food you can stock in your freezer.

Here are the Mang Inasal ready-to-cook items available:

Paa or leg (5 ps, 1.3kg) - P287

Spicy paa or spicy leg (5 pcs, 1.3kg) - P288

Pecho or breast (5 pcs, 1.64kg) - P329

Sulit-chicken (10 pcs, 2kg) - P365

Bangus sisig (10 servings, 1.1kg) - P483

Pork BBQ (10 sticks,450g) - P224

Lumpiang Togue (10 pcs, 600g) - P134

Chicken oil (1 liter) - P124

Chicken oil sachet (20 pcs) - P35

If you want to make your own Mang Inasal halo-halo, shave some ice at home and top it with these sahog:

Sweetened banana (500g) - P73

Sweetened langka or jackfruit (500g) - P112

Leche flan (500g) - P117

Sweetened yellow beans (500g) - P79

Sweetened red mongo (500g) - P65

Ube halaya (500g) - P111

Sweetened macapuno or coconut sport (500g, frozen) - P138

This directory from Mang Inasal details all the branches (Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao) that either offer delivery or takeout and the corresponding contact numbers. It is important to call your preferred branch before ordering!