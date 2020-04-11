Where to buy ready-to-cook Mang Inasal chicken and other items

ANYONE else missing Mang Inasal's PM1? A plate of a grilled chicken leg quarter, unlimited rice, and chicken oil always hits the spot. If you're having major Mang Inasal cravings during this enhanced community quarantine, don't worry! Much like its sister company, Jollibee, Mang Inasal is also offering ready-to-cook food you can stock in your freezer.
Here are the Mang Inasal ready-to-cook items available:
Paa or leg (5 ps, 1.3kg) - P287
Spicy paa or spicy leg (5 pcs, 1.3kg) - P288
Pecho or breast (5 pcs, 1.64kg) - P329
Sulit-chicken (10 pcs, 2kg) - P365
Bangus sisig (10 servings, 1.1kg) - P483
Pork BBQ (10 sticks,450g) - P224
Lumpiang Togue (10 pcs, 600g) - P134
Chicken oil (1 liter) - P124
Chicken oil sachet (20 pcs) - P35
If you want to make your own Mang Inasal halo-halo, shave some ice at home and top it with these sahog:
Sweetened banana (500g) - P73
Sweetened langka or jackfruit (500g) - P112
Leche flan (500g) - P117
Sweetened yellow beans (500g) - P79
Sweetened red mongo (500g) - P65
Ube halaya (500g) - P111
Sweetened macapuno or coconut sport (500g, frozen) - P138
This directory from Mang Inasal details all the branches (Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao) that either offer delivery or takeout and the corresponding contact numbers. It is important to call your preferred branch before ordering!