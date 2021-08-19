Catch Pacquiao vs Ugas on free TV, livestream, cable, PPV, radio

MANNY Pacquiao returns to the ring on Saturday (Sunday Manila time) when he faces Yordenis Ugas at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Fighting for the first time in two years, the 42-year-old Pacquiao stakes his legacy and 62-7-2 win-loss-draw card against Ugas, a late replacement for Errol Spence in the main event of this Premier Boxing Champions card.

The 35-year-old Ugas, who holds a 26-4 record, will be looking to retain the World Boxing Association (WBA) super welterweight crown in what is easily the biggest fight of the career of the former Olympic gold medalist.

The card is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. on Sunday (Manila time).

The fight will be carried in the Philippines in different platforms - live on pay-per-view, streaming, and radio, and slightly delayed in other platforms like free television in three giant networks.

Here is the rundown:

Free TV

The Pacquiao-Ugas fight will be shown in three different networks – TV5, GMA, and CNN Philippines. Just like in previous Pacquiao fights, the free TV airing of the bout will be on a slightly delayed basis beginning at 11 a.m.

Radio

Super Radyo DZBB will deliver a blow-by-blow account of the Pacquiao-Ugas fight to listeners with a coverage starting at 9 a.m. DZBB is at 594 on the AM band.

Cable

The bout can be seen on TAPSports, TapEDGE, Premier Tennis, and Premier Football channels available in all major cable providers.

Pay-per-view

The Pacquiao-Ugas fight is available on all major pay TV and cable providers such as Cignal and Sky. For uninterrupted viewing, subscribers need to pay P750 to avail of the live telecast on standard definition (SD) or high definition (HD).

Livestream

WeTV Philippines serves as the official SVOD (subscription video on-demand) partner of the Pacquiao-Ugas fight. You can view the fight live via the WeTV app by availing the limited VIP offer of P599 for an annual subscription.

How to watch the livestream of the Pacquiao-Ugas fight on WeTV

TAP Digital Media Ventures Corporation actually holds the broadcast rights for the Pacquiao-Ugas fight. As such, TAP has made the fight available in its streaming service app called TAPGo, which has subscription bundles of P749 for three months and P999 for six months that already includes the fight.

Globe’s Upstream.ph service is also showing the fight on livestream priced at P400.

Filipinos abroad

Viewers specifically from Middle East, Italy, Greece, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Singapore, and Malaysia can watch the Pacquiao-Ugas fight on PPV via ABS-CBN’s ktx.ph, iWantTFC, and TFC IPTV at USD 15.99.

