What you should know about commuting while on community quarantine

NEED to commute as NCR goes into community quarantine?

At a Department of Transportation press briefing conducted today, 14 March, officials from the road, train, maritime, and aviation sector outlined the steps they will be taking to contain the COVID-19 outbreak.

Here’s what you need to know.

For Jeep, Bus, and UV Express Commuters





Drivers should have face masks on. In jeepneys, only half the maximum capacity of passengers will be allowed to ride a jeep. In FXs, only six (6) passengers will be allowed inside, including the driver. Buses will have a maximum of 25 passengers only, including the bus driver and conductor. Passengers in all vehicles should be one seat apart.

If you’re taking land transportation into or out of Manila, routes will be cut off at checkpoints in the NCR boundary. You’ll need to take a separate vehicle to continue into or out of the metro.

For taxis, TNVS, and motorcycle taxis





Taxis, airport taxis, and transportation network vehicle services like Grab will only be allowed a maximum of four (4) passengers. Motorcycle taxis and ride sharing will be suspended.

For trains





There will be a separate section for senior citizens.

Trains and platforms will be reduced to 25% of their capacity so social distancing can be implemented. In addition, train carriages will be disinfected after every loop.

The Philippine National Railway will suspend its operations from Alabang to Calamba.

For air travel





No more domestic air travel. Except in the case of cargo flights, air ambulance, government flights, military flights, and maintenance and utility flights, all domestic air travel to and from Manila to other areas in the country will be suspended. Flights will be moved to Sangley Airport in Cavite and Clark Airport in Pampanga, with special buses to ferry passengers from NAIA to these airports.

What about international flights? “Passengers may opt to terminate flight in Manila, and arrange their own transport,” says the DOTr’s travel restriction guidelines.

For sea travel





Ferry services will have a maximum capacity of just 25% of their current load. Ferries that want to dock into Manila will have to dock at a nearby port. Cargo ships, however, can continue to come into NCR.