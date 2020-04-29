What happens when you join Spin.ph on Viber?

MANY of you probably have a family or friends or office Viber group on your phone, pinging you with messages and notifs on what’s going on in the world.

Now, get ready for your new Viber group chat — this time, with the editors and reporters of Spin.ph themselves.





Unfortunately, you won’t be able to interact with us directly. But the Spin.ph Community is an inside peek at the office (well, work-from-home) conversations of the Spin.ph staff. We’ll give you a steady dose of our recommended news stories, exclusive photos and scoops, and the back-and-forth that drives our reporting.

And of course, when something happens in the local sports world, the Spin.ph Viber Community will be the first to deliver you the news.





Spin.ph is also offering hoops-inspired stickers you can use for your own group chats. And we also have a chatbot that will offer you instant access to stories on Spin.ph and Spin Life.

You’ll be seeing this call to action in a lot of our articles now, so better get used to these lines:





