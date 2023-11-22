A new dawn awaits, as Neopets celebrates its 24th anniversary

SINCE 1999, Neopets has brought a lot of smiles to the community as its vast universe of virtual pets have molded our childhood.

From the moment the user creates their virtual pet, there's so much to explore in the World of Neopia, which features a profund lore and a plethora of activities.

There are many games in Neopets.com that gives us the opportunity to learn more about the heroes (e.g. Jeran, Queen Fyora) and villains (e.g. Dr. Sloth, Jhudora) of the universe, plus it likewise gives the user the chance to earn the game's in-game currency (Neopoints), which can be deposited in the Neopian bank or invested in the Neopian Stock Market.

Due to its various activities, the site managed to reach its renaissance in 2005, when the community even reached 35 million monthly active users, while expounding its influence through merchandises, trading cards, etc.

With the site reaching its 24th year, the organization promised some new changes that will take place, showing some progress en route to the much awaited 25th anniversary.

The countdown awaits

In their official website, Neopets revealed that 2024 will showcase an eShop, where fans can purchase merchandise for the 25th anniversary. These include, NeoHoods, Plushies, a Monopoly-themed board, and a new Trading Card Game.

In addition, the website even hinted that the World of Neopia will be further expounded, with new narratives, while a new system will be introduced, to cater to community-driven gaming projects that will be featured in the main website.

And perhaps mopre surprises await as the company mentioned the arrival of their new CEO Dominic Law, who took the helm last July.

Under his leadership, Law implimented plans catered towards the community, and he even made drastic changes by eliminating 'corporate baggages.'

With these upcoming changes, the World of Neopia could experience a breath of fresh air that could revive our nostalgia.

