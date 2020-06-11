Dame D.O.L.L.A. releases protest beats, Brodie to produce race docu

For NBA superstars Damian Lillard and Russell Westbrook, the protest against racial injustice doesn't end on the streets.

The Portland Trail Blazers guard just dropped a track on systemic racism titled "Blacklist" as Dame D.O.L.L.A. via SoundCloud (click here to listen).

Lillard, who recently walked hand in hand with other activists in Oregon, has been vocal about the issue of police brutality following the death of George Floyd. The incident sparked demonstrations across the country.

Here are some of the lyrics of "Blacklist":

"As a brotha with a good heart, I say 'F*ck you,' if you racist

Or white, stayin' quiet, you disablin' the changes

And f*ck bein' famous, tired of watchin' us complainin'

Cops kill a brother, get released after arraignments"

Meanwhile, Variety reports that Westbrook is set to produce the documentary series Terror In Tulsa: The Rise And Fall of Black Wall Street.

Called "the single worst incident of racial violence in American history," the Tulsa race massacre of 1921 saw white mobs ravage the black community of Greenwood District in Oklahoma that left 36 dead.

The Houston Rockets guard will team up with docu filmmaker Stanley Nelson and prod company Blackfin (Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez) to executive produce Terror in Tulsa. According to Nelson, "There is no story more poignant or relevant to the racially charged events unfolding before us today..."

Russ, for his part, wrote, "When I learned about the heartbreaking events that happened in Tulsa nearly 100 years ago, I knew this was a story I wanted to tell. It's upsetting that the atrocities that transpired then, are still so relevant today. It's important we uncover the buried stories of African Americans in this country. We must amplify them now more than ever if we want to create change moving forward."

