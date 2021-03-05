US Chess Federation: Wesley So now a US citizen

WORLD No. 9 Wesley So, who was born in Bacoor, Cavite, is now officially a US citizen, announced the US Chess Federation today (Manila time).

The federation called it "one of his best moves yet."

So, who is now living in Minnesota, also gave his thoughts on what his new citizenship status means for him.

"I want to give back to the country that has been so good to me," the 27-year-old told Debbie Cannon of the US Citizenship and Immigration Services in an interview published in US Chess' website.

"That does not mean I don't love the Philippines," said So, who currently holds the rank of super grandmaster. "I have good memories from there. But I did not have the connections needed to succeed in that culture. I was from the province, not a city boy. Had no money, etc. I wanted to go further, and there was only one country where a nobody [could] make it. The USA!"

Continue reading below ↓

If you recall, So gave an interview to Spin.ph's Dodo Catacutan back in July 2017, discussing why he chose to pack his bags and leave for the United States. (You can read the article below.)

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

"To be poor and unconnected in the Philippines is to be trash for rich people to step on," So said at the time.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Last year, his manager, former actress Lotis Key also gave an interview to ANCX about how the Philippines would not have been a conducive environment for So to hone his chess career in.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

She talked of the "very deep crab mentality" that would have hounded So had he chosen to stay in the country.

The 27-year-old recently rekindled a rivalry with World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen just last month, defeating him in the Opera Euro Rapid chess tournament.