LOOK: We redesign the Crispa and Toyota jerseys for the modern age

YOU CAN'T talk about the 45-year history of the PBA without spending lengthy conversations about the storied rivalry between hoops superpowers Crispa and Toyota — most likely the most favorite teams of your dads and uncles back in the day.

They may have been on the spotlight of many a reunion and fundraising game here and abroad (most of them were heated bouts even, of course) in the recent past, yet despite the customary historical nods that happen sporadically, true diehards aren't that inclined to get off the nostalgia train just yet.

With this appealing scenario in mind, the Spin.ph Team took on the task of updating their classic threads into something that wouldn't look out of place in modern-day hardcourts.

Thankfully, one MVP graphic designer (our artistic Atoy Co, if you will) rose to the challenge. Raynand Olarte was formerly the art director of Top Gear Philippines, and currently runs a print-on-demand business called Printoven.

A longtime basketball fan, Olarte was eager to take on the challenge. A designer of the old-school who cut his teeth in the magazine business, he respected tradition and stuck to a few solid principles in this reimagining of the iconic jerseys. He came up with several takes, and the Spin.ph Team voted on the best.

Here are the results.

PHOTO: Raynand Olarte

PHOTO: Raynand Olarte

Scroll to the bottom of the article to see the designs that didn't make it.

We also interviewed Olarte on his design process for this project.

SPIN.ph: How did you tackle a project like this?

Raynand Olarte: Kailangan kong mag-brainstorm nang onti and do a little research sa teams — about their history at saka mga manlalaro gaya nina Jaworski, Mon Fernandez saka Atoy Co. TIningnan ko rin yung iba’t ibang designs ng uniform nila before, yung lines na ginagamit, [yung] fonts, at saka especially yung colors for each team.

Nanood din ako ng mga laban nila and interviews. Kasi pag mas familiar ako with the subject, designing will be much easier, and hopefully bumagay ito sa mga personalities nila sa game. And kailangan ko na ring kumuha ng mga references sa current design ng jerseys sa PBA [at sa] NBA.

SPIN.ph: What were your design inspirations here?

R0: Gusto ko sana yung pag-retro ng NBA sa jerseys nila, gaya ng sa Miami or Philadephia [or Milwaukee] Bucks — classic na may modern twist. Gusto ko rin yung designs ng Blazers sa uniforms nila. Very classy and simple lang.

For me, mas memorable din yung jersey designs na sa unang tingin pa lang madaling makita yung names ng teams versus dun sa maraming nakasiksik sa logos nila. And the design should demand respect. Kaya I think bagay yung straight cuts ng lines and simplicity nila sa kulay, and fonts para na rdin ipakita na sila ang hari ng PBA.

SPIN.ph: Do you agree with the team's picks?

RO: Agree ako, lalo na yung sa Toyota. Kasi if titingnan yung dating ng uniforms nila, for me, iconic [yung] may yellow cut siya sa baba. Alam mo na agad pag makita mo siya [na] Toyota siya.

Pero, personally with the Redmanizers gusto ko yung may red din na lines (see below) since yung mga nauna nilang uniforms may hints of red sa kwelyo. Pero okay yung mga napili ng Spin.ph team. Very modern din kasi and I’m sure if may actual uniforms na rin ito baka akalain mo ding may current teams sila sa PBA. (Laughs)

Olarte's pick for the Redmanizers' updated design. PHOTO: Raynand Olarte

SPIN.ph: What specific design elements from modern jerseys did you want to put in these redesigns?

RO: Siguro yung cut na may pagka-V neck. And then yung mga designs sa gilid, very minimal lang. With font selection din. Dati kasi yung mga gamit sa uniforms, parang Arial lang [o] Times New Roman. Ngayon marami na talagang pwedeng pagpilian para bumagay sa team.

SPIN.ph: Who do you follow in the PBA and the NBA?

RO: Sa PBA, fan ako ng San Miguel, and with NBA naman, Lakers at saka Blazers fan ako.

SPIN.ph: Given the chance to do another jersey redesign, what team would be your dream project?

RO: Siguro gusto kong subukan yung sa Alaska and sa Purefoods. Kasi nung '90s, sila yung mga malalakas na teams. Enjoy din siguro to redesign their team uniforms tapos lagyan ng modern twist na babagay sa 2010s.

Scroll through the gallery below for all of Raynand Olarte's redesigns.

