Would you cop these Thirdy Ravena sports cards?

THE RULE of Thirds.

As the first-ever Asian import in the Japan B.League, Thirdy Ravena is making a name for himself. Ever since he arrived in Japan, opportunities for himself and his countrymen have just kept pouring in.

And for a hoop star, one solid sign that says you've made your mark is to have an official sports card of your own.

Check out this Thirdy cardboard, created by BBM (Baseball Magazine) Japan.

It's part of the BBM x B. League Trading Cards 2020-20 Season Fast Break 2nd Half set. It looks to have been signed by Ravena himself, with the autograph authenticated by his team San-En NeoPhoenix.

There seems to be only 65 of these cards in the entire print run, based on the listed number.

When we checked out the official website of BBM Japan, we found another Thirdy Ravena sports card — a more artistic one with the words “Heart & Soul” written on the face.

These cards appear to be so rare that not even Thirdy knows where to find them.

In an Instagram post, he reshared a photo of the first card with the caption: “Anybody knows where I can get this card? (serious question).”

