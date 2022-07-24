Marvel solemnly salutes the late Chadwick Boseman in first ‘Wakanda Forever’ trailer

ALMOST TWO years to the day that Chadwick Boseman passed away, Marvel Studios has released the solemn, chilling trailer for the sequel to the film that catapulted him to worldwide fame.

Wakanda Forever will return viewers to the mythical, high-tech African nation protected (and ruled over) by the Black Panther — a role last played by Boseman. The trailer, of course, does not definitely answer what the ultimate fate of Boseman’s character T’Challa is. Watch the trailer below to draw your own conclusions.

WATCH: Wakanda Forever first trailer

Soundtracked with a remix of Bob Marley & The Wailers' “No Woman No Cry”, mixed with Kendrick Lamar’s “Alright”, the trailer is also a mournful tribute to the actor.

At the San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel has also officially announced that the film will feature another classic Marvel hero, Namor the Submariner, who first appeared in the comics in 1939.

As in Black Panther, Ryan Coogler will direct the film, which has been marked as the end of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase 4.

The studio has also unveiled its "Phase 5" slate of projects, including Daredevil: Born Again, featuring the return of Charlie Cox as Daredevil and Vincent D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk, as well as Captain America: New World Order, the first Captain American film with Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson taking up the shield.

