WATCH: Two cyclists hurt in separate accidents at Timberland

CYCLISTS are once again reminded to adhere to safety measures when travelling at Timberland trail in San Mateo, Rizal following two accidents that occurred on Monday morning.

A CCTV video was recently posted by TEAMJOJO at the Barangay Guitnang Bayan 1 News and Action Center Facebook group in which a cyclist got into an accident while going downhill from Timberland Heights.

In the video, the cyclist was seen overshooting the sharp curve at Siko 1 while going downhill and landing at a safety net. The cyclist was immediately attended to by responders already stationed in the accident-prone area.

WATCH:

The cyclist was described as a 20-year-old from Malabon who admitted climbing Timberland Heights for the very first time. His road bike suffered damages.

Two hours later, another accident occurred in the area with another cyclist also overshooting the curve at 10:44 a.m., and landed in a spot where there was no safety net.

WATCH:

It is not the first time such accidents occurred in that curve at Timberland, the reason why authorities have installed a net within the area to prevent serious injuries on riders.

Barangay officials urged cyclists to follow road safety to avoid similar accidents.

“Maging paalala po sana muli ito sa lahat ng nagnanais bumisita at mag-bike sa Timberland Trail na sumunod sa mga alituntunin para sa inyong kaligtasan. Maraming salamat din po sa lahat ng tumulong on-site,” said TEAMJOJO in the video that has circulated in cycling Facebook groups.