WATCH: Parish priest blasts Gilas in viral sermon

AS THE GILAS game gets underway against Saudi Arabia, let’s listen to a parish priest who took to the pulpit and railed against the national team’s performance against Lebanon last Friday morning (Philippine time).

The clearly emotional padre described the Gilas game as “nakakainis!”

“Bakit tayo natalo? Turnovers. Maraming turnovers. Bakit maraming turnovers? Hindi magkakilala. At bakit? Weeks lang magkikita bago totoong laban e. Anong mabubuong chemistry diyan?”

The priest also railed against the “pride” of players and ballclubs, who he said put their own ballclubs before the national team.

"Yung liga yung mahalaga, nakita niyo na? Walang nagsasakripisyo," he said.

Who is viral parish priest in sermon about Gilas?

The video became viral after it was posted by pages Bucket Vault PH and Hoopjunkie.

The priest in the video is Rev. Fr. Joseph Fidel Roura, who is currently parish priest at Our Lady of La Salette in Muzon, San Jose del Monte.

Here is the full livestream of the 9:30 a.m. Sunday mass. You can watch the Gilas segments of his sermon starting at around the 40-minute mark.

The sermon played on the theme of humility.

