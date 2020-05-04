One Championship jumps on the ‘pass the move’ trend, wins people’s hearts

IN A normal competition day, One Championship athletes go big or go home. Now stuck in a lockdown, they have no other choice but to go big at home.

International mixed martial artists of One Championship have found a unique way to entertain sports fans around the globe, uploading an amusing video of their take on the ‘pass the move’ challenge on social media.

The star-studded short video featured the world champions showing off their most creative moves.

Among them are Aung La Nsang, Amir Khan, UFC legend Demetrious Johnson, Shannon Wiratchai, Martin Nguyen, Sage Northcutt, Alain Ngalani, as well as Filipino representatives Eduard Folayang, the face of Philippine MMA, and Geje Eustaquio.

People from around the globe applauded the video, including reigning heavyweight champion Brandon Vera. He posted the video on his Facebook page with the caption: “One of my favorites so far!!!!! Just so happens to be from @onechampionship supastars.”

Watch it here:

One Championship also released their first-ever athlete rankings last week. Seven Pinoy athletes were included in the list from four categories.

They are Joshua Pacio, Lito Adiwang, Danny Kingad, Kevin Belingon, Gina Iniong of Team Lakay, as well as Rene Catalan and Denice Zamboanga.