LOOK: New ‘Loki’, ‘Falcon & Winter Soldier’ trailers + more in day of massive Disney news

A DISNEY investor call suddenly turned into Comic-Con as the House of Mouse unloaded news on both their Marvel and Star Wars properties.

First, here are the trailers for the big new Marvel shows that will hit Disney+, a streaming service that is not available here in the Philippines.

Here’s Loki and WandaVision, two weird reality-bending TV shows. We have no clue what’s going on, either, but they look interesting. WandaVision, with Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen, will arrive in January. Loki drops in May, and stars Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson.

Falcon and the Winter Soldier looks to be more grounded as two Avengers grapple with the legacy left by Captain America. The series, starring Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie, will be out in March.

Disney also released a trailer for What If…?, an animated series.

For the other Disney news, there’s a lot to unpack. So we’re bullet-pointing it for convenience:

Hayden Christensen, who played Anakin Skywalker in Star Wars Episodes I to III, will play Darth Vader in the Obi-Wan TV series.

Chadwick Boseman will not be recast for Black Panther 2.

Fantastic Four is confirmed. Disney showed off a logo and the name of its director, Jon Watts, who helmed Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Secret Invasion is the name of the next Marvel series. It will star Samuel L. Jackson, and will continue a storyline begun in 2019's Captain Marvel.

The next Star Wars movie will be called Rogue Squadron. Its director? The woman behind Wonder Woman and Wonder Woman 1984. Here's an announcement video:

Five new Star Wars TV events are in the pipeline. Two of them are spinoffs from The Mandalorian called Ahsoka and Rangers of the New Republic. One is an animated series called Visions. Another is an “event series” starring the smooth-talking Lando Calrissian from the original trilogy. Finally, Andor, a spinoff series based on the character from Star Wars: Rogue One, gets some brief footage:

A new superhero series called Ms. Marvel also got a sizzle reel. Plus, Disney revealed looks at the heroines bannering new Marvel shows She-Hulk and Hawkeye.

Here's a peek at a new Star Wars animated series called The Bad Batch.

Here are the trailer for a new Disney movie called Encanto, as well as a first look at a Toy Story spinoff starring Chris Evans as... Buzz Lightyear (!).

Looks like Disney+ is gearing up to be the streaming service to beat. All in all, Disney announced that, over the next few years, it will bring 10 Marvel series; 10 Star Wars series; 15 Disney live-action, Disney Animation, and Pixar series; and 15 Disney live-action, Disney Animation, and Pixar features to the platform.