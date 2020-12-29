WATCH: Joe Devance breaks out the moves in 'Lunch Out Loud'

NOT EVEN a month after getting back from the bubble, Joe Devance is in the spotlight again.

Ever the showman, he strutted his stuff onstage in TV 5’s Lunch Out Loud, the noontime show hosted by Billy Crawford, Alex Gonzaga, Bayani Agbayani, K Brosas, KC Montero, Wacky Kiray, and Macoy Dubs. It was… well, you’ll really just have to watch the vid for yourself:

“Dancerist din pala si lodi Joe Devance! Petmalu ka talaga!” posted the variety show’s Facebook page.

Here’s another video, this time, reposted by JDV himself:

“Palaban na sa Basketball, Palaban din sa Color Game!” was the caption.

Devance also played a round of Tumbang Preso on the show, matching up against the hosts in a 1 vs. 8 battle. Good odds for the Ginebra big.

By this time, no one should be surprised at Devance’s dancing skills. Earlier this year, he also appeared on Eat Bulaga’s “Bawal Judgmental” segment, where he also broke out into song and dance, along with his wife Monica.

