WATCH: Jimmy Alapag gamely does the Tala Challenge

EVEN Alab Pilipinas head coach Jimmy Alapag can't resist the charms of the viral #TalaChallenge.

His wife LJ Moreno posted a video of the ex-PBA cager joining the entire household for their take on Sarah Geronimo's hit, "Tala".

To his credit, Alapag was game to follow along in Sarah G's steps. Even his kids, Ian Maximus, Keona Skye, and Calen Asher, joined in on the fun.

"What do you guys think about Jimmy's dance moves?!" Moreno wrote on Instagram. She also tagged her post #thingsmyhusbanddoesforme and #besthusbandever. (Awww.)

Released in 2016, Sarah Geronimo's hit gained new life recently, thanks to social media challenges inspired by its catchy dance.

Alapag has reason enough to bust out some moves. On Tuesday, Alab Pilipinas scored a win over the Taipei Fubon Braves, 101-96, and the Alapag-led squad moved to second in the league standings.

"Our focus was much better and the guys really followed the game plan. Credit goes to them," the coach said in a post-game interview.

Alapag's squad will face the Singapore Slingers today, Sunday, at 4:00 PM (Manila time) at OCBC Arena in Singapore.