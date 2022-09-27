WATCH: HBO drops teaser for PlayStation game turned show ‘The Last of Us’

COMING INTO the first teaser for HBO’s The Last of Us adaptation, one of the burning questions for fans is: Did they get the Clickers right?

Clickers are the in-world name for the game’s version of zombies, and get their name for the unnerving sounds they make as you try to creep past them in the dark.

The teaser also gets a lot of the other things about the game right: the bleak and oppressive atmosphere, the cross-country trekking, the twanging guitar music, the budding bond between main characters Joel (played by The Mandalorian’s Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Game of Thrones’ Bella Ramsey).

The 10-episode first season will premiere in 2023. It will be helmed by Craig Mazin, who produced the similarly unsettling Chernobyl series for HBO, and Neil Druckmann, the creative director of Naughty Dog, the studio that made the game series.

