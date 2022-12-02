Trifecta of trailers with Indy 5, Guardians of the Galaxy 3, seventh Transformers

A DE-AGED Harrison Ford, a Rocket Raccoon origin story, and a movie version of Transformers: Beast Wars means that today’s big drop of movie trailers caters to kids who grew up in the ‘80s, ‘90s, and 2010s.

Youngest first. In Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3, Star Lord and crew return for James Gunn’s final film in the Marvel Universe. Gunn, who assumed the position of co-CEO for DC Studios, looks to end his Marvel tenure with a bang as the Guardians trade barbs (and blaster fire) against a bevy of new cosmic comic characters.

The movie will drop on May 5, 2023.

Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 Trailer

If you grew up in the ‘90s, you may remember that Transformers waded into strange new territory with a CGI series that featured robots that can morph into animals. While iffy on paper, the weird concept became a well-loved part of Transformers canon. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts hopes to recapture that magic on the big screen with the cinematic debut of Optimus Primal (who transforms into an ape) and the rest of the Maximals.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will be released on June 9, 2023.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts trailer

Finally, the last big movie trailer debut today is Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. The fifth installment of the long-running series still stars Harrison Ford as the adventurer-archaeologist, of course (as well as old friend Sallah, who we last saw in The Last Crusade back in 1989). Ford is 80 years old now, but in the trailer, we get to see how digital effects have de-aged him back to his younger self for crucial flashback scenes.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will be released on June 30, 2023.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny trailer