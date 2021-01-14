WATCH: GMA 7 releases second trailer for 'Voltes V: Legacy'

AFTER ABOUT a year of no news, GMA 7 dropped a brand-new look at their new live-action series: an adaptation of the classic anime.

On their social media pages, the TV channel released this teaser, which you can watch below:

Familiar elements of the anime, including Camp Big Falcon and the skull-headed Boazanian space ship, appear in the teaser, this time in hyper-realistic form. The Voltes V vehicles and crew are also shown in a brief battle sequence as the Boazanians invade. Only a brief shot of the titular robot's rear was shown.

An initial trailer was released by the network on December 2019 (which did show a "full-body shot" of Voltes V in action). This is the first follow-up news we've had about the series in a while.

Here's the first teaser trailer, to refresh your memory.

At the time, director Mark Reyes confirmed that TOEI Animation, along with Riot Inc. Post Production, will be handling the CGI, with GMA to take care of the live action elements.

No release date has been given for the series.