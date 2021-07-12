WATCH: Female missionary in Cavite shows basketball skills

TWO female missionaries offered a unique way to share their faith through a video in a basketball setting which is now making the rounds on Facebook.

A post of Golden-City Missionaries on Sunday showed Sister Estioco and Sister Soriano encouraging their viewers for a closer relationship with the Lord but with a twist as it was done on a basketball narrative and was also shot at the basketball court of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

But what also caught the attention of the viewers was Sister Soriano and her skills on the basketball court.

Female missionary with basketball skills

The video showed Sister Soriano taking wide array of shots ranging from behind the court, from three-point range, and from near center court. In one of the scenes, Sister Soriano took a three-point shot, then faced the camera before the ball went in the basket.

PHOTO: Screenshot from Golden-City Missionaries on Facebook

Sister Soriano also made a shot seated from close range, while also showing her dribbling skills. She also spun the ball using a finger in her right hand, while holding either a Bible or a photo of Jesus Christ.

The video ended with Sister Soriano converting a no-look shot from what looked like from the free throw line, and her back facing the basket.

“Dahil kay Kristo, lahat ay posible,” Soriano said before she attempted the shot.

The video has already garnered more than 7,500 shares and 1,000 comments on Facebook.

“Tumira ng tres. God bless,” said one person who made a comment on the video.

