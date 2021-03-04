Chris Evans says, ‘Simple, Smart Ako’ as Marvel actor revealed as brand ambassador

FROM tapping Korea’s biggest stars, telecommunications brand Smart now expands its endorser roster westwards with the reveal of Chris Evans as its newest brand ambassador.

In an advertisement just released by Smart Communications on its social media pages, Chris Evans gives a very Captain America-esque monologue on the state of the world at the moment as he cruises around the coastline on a motorcycle, and walks across a montage of screens.

“Let’s drive to save what we can while we can. Share more knowledge to build, and not to destroy. Show the ways to heal, and not to hurt,” he says.

Towards the end, Evans says, “The world is now on reset, and it’s giving us a second chance. We have it in our hands to do better. How do I know this?”

He then utters the tagline: “Simple, smart ako.”

Evans joins the telco’s “Live Smart for a Better World” campaign, which previously included Hyung Bin, Park Seo Joon, Son Ye Jin, and BTS.

“There’s nothing like the current challenges the world is facing to make us all realize that we are all interconnected, and that our personal actions have broader impact. Through our ‘Live Smarter for a Better World’ initiative, it is our aim to create that spark in everyone to help change the world for the better rather than just settling for ‘good,’” said Alfredo S. Panlilio, Smart Communications’ president and CEO, in a statement.