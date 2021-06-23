WATCH: Benjie Paras yells right before vaccination, surprises HCW

TRUST BENJIE Paras to bring a chuckle to our faces.

The last time we guffawed at the antics of the PBA legend and showbiz comedian, he was hamming it up during his son Andre’s draft pick into the Blackwater Bossings.

Now, he’s at it again: this time, at a vaccination site.

Continue reading below ↓

In a video posted by Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas, the six-foot-four legend yelped loudly as a health worker swabbed his arm with alcohol to prepare him for his vaccination shot.

The surprised health care worker also yelled and leaped away.

Everyone in the video exploded into laughter as Benjie raised up his hand in apology.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Thankfully, when the actual injection came, the PBA legend stayed put.

Two of Paras’ sons have been making inroads in basketball over the past few months. Barely a month after Andre was snapped up by Blackwater at the recently concluded draft, younger brother Kobe left the UP Fighting Maroons — where Benjie also left an indelible mark back in the ‘80s — and flew to the United States to sign up with sports management agency East West Private.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

EWP also handles the likes of Kai Sotto, Cholo Anonuevo, Sage Tolentino, and Jack Animam.

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.