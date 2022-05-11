WATCH: Adam Sandler is a Sixers scout in new Netflix movie ‘Hustle’

ADAM Sandler may be wading back into drama territory with an upcoming Netflix movie Hustle, but that doesn’t mean that the movie doesn’t have some lighthearted moments.

In one scene shown in the trailer, Sandler, who plays Philly scout Stanley Sugarman, talks to a clearly overage draft prospect with a suspiciously tall "ten year old" son.

Elsewhere, the trailer shows off Sugarman’s quest to bring a Spanish street baller — played by Utah’s Juancho Hernangomez — into the mean Philadelphia hardcourt. Hernangomez and Sandler look like they make a good onscreen team, with the comedian building on his formidable acting chops and undisputable love for the NBA to make this flick a must-watch for hoops fans.

Adam Sandler puts his love for basketball into many of his movies

Sandler’s last dramatic movie was actually sort of a sports movie, as well. Uncut Gems, where he played an unhinged jewelry dealer, is set during the 2012 playoffs series between the Sixers and the Celtics, with Kevin Garnett playing himself. Released in 2019, it is now one of the best-reviewed movies in the Adam Sandler library.

Hustle, which was also produced by LeBron James' SpringHill Entertainment company, drops on Netflix on June 8.

