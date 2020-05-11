Von Pessumal and Laura Lehmann broadcast their engagement online

LOVE stories continue, even in the middle of lockdown.

Long-time couple Von Pessumal and Laura Lehmann announced their engagement on social media Monday night.

The San Miguel Beer player and the former UAAP courtside reporter announced that they were opening a new page on their lives, revealing that that they had gotten engaged last week.

“Lockdowned for life,” wrote the Filipino-Indian forward, posting a photo of himself and Laura.

The beauty queen quickly answered another version of the photo on her Instagram account with the caption: “Yes. May 03, 2020.”

The two started dating each other around five years ago, when Pessumal played for the Blue Eagles and Laura became Ateneo's courtside reporter in UAAP season 77.