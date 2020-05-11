Dating and Relationships

Von Pessumal and Laura Lehmann broadcast their engagement online

by Kate Reyes
2 hours ago

LOVE stories continue, even in the middle of lockdown.

Long-time couple Von Pessumal and Laura Lehmann announced their engagement on social media Monday night.

The San Miguel Beer player and the former UAAP courtside reporter announced that they were opening a new page on their lives, revealing that that they had gotten engaged last week.

“Lockdowned for life,” wrote the Filipino-Indian forward, posting a photo of himself and Laura.

The beauty queen quickly answered another version of the photo on her Instagram account with the caption: “Yes. May 03, 2020.”

Continue reading below ↓

The two started dating each other around five years ago, when Pessumal played for the Blue Eagles and Laura became Ateneo's courtside reporter in UAAP season 77.

Continue reading below ↓
Recommended Videos
Read Next
read more stories about:
Sorry, no results found for
Read the Story →

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again