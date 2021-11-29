One bite rekindles travel memories for Kat Tolentino, Faith Nisperos, Dawn Macandili

NOT only did Rebisco give the PH volleyball a stable home, but it also spoils its athletes with yummy treats.

As the snack food company releases a limited edition flavor of its Hansel Premium line of biscuits, the most recognizable faces in women's volleyball got first dibs, and these girls went on social media to share their delightful experience.

Upon tasting the Osaka-style Pink Vanilla biscuit, Choco Mucho opposite hitter Kat Tolentino immediately remembered Japan, one of her favorite tourist destinations.

"Miss traveling and since Japan is one of my favorite places to visit, I was so happy when I got this. Super yummy! It tastes imported but is surprisingly affordable," she wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo of herself biting unto the cookie.

The all-new Hansel Premium flavor is inspired by pink sakura blooms. Its filling is made of premium vanilla cream with the aroma of Japan's famed cherry blossoms.

It is only available for the holidays, starting November 2021 to January 2022.

Dawn Macandili bites in, gets bitten by travel bug

F2 Logistics libero Dawn Macandili looked back on her trips to the Land of the Rising Sun, and realized she's yet to witness the iconic sakura season in the country. Fortunately, the snack will do, for now.

"I haven't crossed out one of my bucket list things to-do in Japan, which is to see the Cherry Blossoms, but I'm so happy I got this, close enough to experience the real blossoms," she shared on Instagram.

Likewise missing Japan, national team hitter and Ateneo star Faith Nisperos also shared a bit of her snacking shindigs with the new biscuit flavor.

"I've been to Japan only twice but I just can't get enough of it. These high quality golden cookie sandwiches bring back a lot of happy memories from my trips," she said.

The cookies are available in select supermarkets and on Rebisco's online shops.

