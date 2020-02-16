Volleyball star Michele Gumabao vies for Miss Universe Philippines title

ONE more time.

After a year of focusing on volleyball, Michele Gumabao is hanging up her sneakers one more time as she vies for a chance to represent the country in the Miss Universe competition.

Two years after winning the 2018 Binibining Pilipinas Miss Globe title, the Creamline standout, who capped 2019 with a championship in the Premier Volleyball League Open Conference, is back on the beauty pageant stage as she represents Quezon City in the Miss Universe Philippines tilt.

On Friday at the Manila Hotel, Gumabao was among the 52 candidates formally introduced to the public.

"An official candidate for the First Miss Universe Philippines 2020 representing QUEZON CITY! Embarking on a new journey and we are ready," Gumabao posted on her social media account.

Coronation night is on May 3 at the Mall of Asia Arena.