Athlete-frontliner Jovelyn Gonzaga promoted from corporal to sergeant

FOR almost the entire 2020, volleyball star Jovelyn Gonzaga conquered a different battlefield as she served her commission as a Philippine Army soldier amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 29-year-old was one of those assigned to man checkpoints and assist locally stranded individuals for several months during the pandemic.

And to welcome the new year, she earned a well-deserved promotion. After more or less five years as a corporal, she's now earned the rank of sergeant.

"Yup, Sgt. Jovelyn Gonzaga na po," she told SPIN Life. "Special promotion ito sa service sa army, and through sports din since dinadala namin 'yung pangalan ng army."

New series of responsibilities lies ahead of the Cignal HD Spiker, but she claimed she's more than eager to face the challenge.

"Sa service namin, every rank higher, karagdagang responsibilities din, and I'm more than ready to take that. This year's first quarter, naka-set ako for basic schooling," she shared.

The veteran player also admitted that even the smallest rewards like this one is worth celebrating on her end. And she's glad to be greeted with one as she enters 2021.

"Sobrang sarap sa feeling yung welcome ng year. Despite sa mga nangyari last 2020, at least brighter 'yung umpisa ng 2021 ko," she said.

We salute the "Bionic Ilongga!"

