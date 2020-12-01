Alyssa Valdez relieved as she recovers hacked FB account

ON MONDAY night, Creamline star Alyssa Valdez raised concerns that her official Facebook account had been hacked.

In the past month, sports personalities like NorthPort BatangPier's Kevin Ferrer and PBA courtside reporter Selina Dagdag-Alas have also complained of Facebook hacking.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

PHOTO: Selina Dagdag/Facebook

On the Phenom's case, however, she was able to recover her account just three hours after raising the alarm.

In a tweet and Instagram story, she assured her followers that she was able to get it back.

Continue reading below ↓

"Thank you for the concern. I’m happy to say thay I was able to retrieve my personal FACEBOOK account," she said.

According to Facebook's guidelines, ways to secure your account are to use strong passwords, logging out of shared computers, not accepting friend requests from people you don't know, and watching out for suspicious software, downloads, and links. It also recommends that you turn on two-factor authentication to help secure your account even more.

Spin fans unite at the Spin Viber Community! Join the growing community now and complete the experience by subscribing to the Spin Chatbot.