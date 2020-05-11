Volleyball standout Paneng Mercado reveals pregnancy on Mother's Day

WHAT better way to announce a new chapter in a woman’s life than on Mother’s Day?

Petro Gazz Angels team captain Paneng Mercado made a very special revelation during the weekend, declaring her pregnancy with her husband and long-time partner David De Koenigswarter.

Soon-to-be-mom Mercado posted a photo of herself and David holding up ultrasound shots in her Instagram account.

“A grand adventure is about to begin," the former De La Salle University Lady Spiker shared. "We are so excited to welcome our bundle of joy in a few months; something that puts light into the dark times. Our wish for each and every one, is that you may all also find your light and discover a happiness in the midst of chaos. May God bless us all.”

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Continue reading below ↓

Past teammates from the Taft-based squad commented on the post, airing their congratulatory messages to the volleyball star.

Creamline standout and beauty queen Michele Gumabao said: “Yey! Bigger family! Love you both!”

“OMG! Congrats ate!” Kim Kianna Dy added.

Melissa Gohing also weighed in commented hearts on the post.

Choco Mucho star Manilla Santos-Ng also left a comment, greeting the future mother on a mother’s day: “Happy happy Mother’s Day!”

Paneng and David, after long years of dating, decided to tie the knot earlier this year.