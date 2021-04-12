Athlete-frontliner Kathy Bersola slams 'downgrade to MECQ'

AS A frontliner at the Philippine General Hospital, medical intern Katherine Bersola has seen firsthand how COVID-19 has strained our healthcare resources.

Today, the outspoken athlete, who spent her clerkship in the government hospital during the pandemic, took to social media to comment on a pressing, relevant social issue.

After presidential spokesperson Harry Roque declined to answer a media query on Monday afternoon about how smoothly he was admitted in the PGH last week, despite reports of queuing, Bersola was quick to comment in a tweet.

In a separate post, the 25-year-old Perlas Spiker also criticized the national government's response to the surge of cases.

She questioned the effectiveness of the imposing of the change in quarantine restrictions.

"Downgrading to MECQ when y’all didn’t achieve/do anything helpful in the 2 weeks you put us under ECQ... oh well, kahit naman isang taon tayong ECQ, wala pa rin kayong magagawang matino," she said.

The summa cum laude graduate added: "Proof of life na nga lang binibigay niyo, pati yun questionable pa."

As of posting, her tweet has gotten more than 1,000 likes on the social media platform.

ECQ returned briefly to NCR and surrounding provinces for the past two weeks, before the Palace announced an easing into MECQ protocols until the end of April. Read here for a complete refresher on regulations. Since April 9, the total daily case rate has been holding steady at more than 10,000 cases.